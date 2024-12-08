People without power in Ceredigion can attend drop-in centres.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Ceredigion County Council shared details of the centres, saying they “have been arranged for the significant numbers of people still without power today”.
The police post adds: “Those affected will be able to charge mobile devices and have a hot drink, and some locations also have additional facilities such as hot showers.”
The drop-in centres are in the council offices in Penmorfa, Aberaeron, Cardigan Leisure Centre and Plascrug Leisure Centre, Aberystwyth.
These are warm spaces with hot drinks available, charging facilities for electric devices, hot water - people can bring their own flasks to fill up and take home and use of shower facilities (excluding Aberaeron).