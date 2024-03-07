Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, Dolgellau North councillor and leader of Gwynedd Council, said: “I am extremely proud to welcome this exciting development on the former site of Ysgol Fach. It will be an important resource to support those who need a home in our area. Homelessness is a massive issue that’s on the rise, and our duty and privilege as a council is to provide quality homes for those who do not have this basic need. Having attended the old Ysgol Fach, I think this is a fantastic new use for the site.”