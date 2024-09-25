Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor said: “It's almost a year since we saw changes to bus timetables on the Traws Cymru routes, and this follows cuts implemented by your government. If my inbox is anything to go by, it's clear the changes have been a disastrous failure, with vulnerable people not being able to access services, children and young people not being able to get to sports clubs, and so on. So, can we have a statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport outlining an assessment of the impact of these cuts over the past year since they were introduced?”