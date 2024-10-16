Calls for UK government to provide an update on work to improve mobile connectivity and telecoms infrastructure in Dwyfor Meirionnydd have been made.
During a meeting with Department of Culture, Media and Sports Minister, Chris Bryant MP, Liz Saville Roberts MP urged the minister to press the Home Office to activate several Extended Area Service (EAS) masts to improve coverage in remote areas and major routes with limited/no mobile coverage, such as the A497, A487, A470, and A4212.
She also raised concerns about the switch to a fully digital landline phone network using fibre-based technology causing concern amongst older people and those living in remote areas where problems with network coverage could leave communities without adequate telephone connectivity.
Commenting afterwards, the MP said: “I was glad of the opportunity to meet with the new minister to discuss progress on several important connectivity projects in Dwyfor Meirionnydd and how best to address the challenges associated with delivering this vital work.
“I sought an update on the activation of several EAS masts.
“The ongoing delay activating these masts is depriving some of our most isolated communities of access to a reliable phone service and preventing the roll-out of emergency service coverage in the most dispersed parts of my constituency.
“I also raised concerns about the transition from copper landlines to a fully digital network and what measures are being put in place to protect elderly and vulnerable people and those in areas with no mobile signal from the challenges associated with fibre-based telephone networks.
“Vulnerable people should be provided with the necessary mitigation equipment such as back-up batteries to maintain connectivity in the event of floods or prolonged electricity outages for example.
“I also pressed upon the minister the importance of mobile roaming in a very rural constituency where the terrain poses unique challenges.
“In addition, I made the point that rural areas should not be disproportionally disadvantaged when it comes to the roll-out of smart meters. I am aware of cases where smart meters have been installed in areas with no 2G signal which is clearly of no benefit.
“Any initiative to expand the technological medium by which smart meters operate and enable people in remoter areas to take advantage of better energy contracts should be encouraged.
“I will keep lobbying government so Dwyfor Meirionnydd residents, businesses, and visitors no longer suffer disproportionally when it comes to accessing digital connectivity.”