Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor said: ''The one thing that is vital in terms of carers is the ability to access respite... Their working week is not made up of five working days, seven hours a day, with 25 days of leave every year; those aren’t their terms and conditions. There are no rules to say young people aged 16 cannot work more than eight hours a week for carers. But, again, there are over 20,000 young carers in Wales working diligently for their loved ones, without the support that they need, on top of their other duties and their education - children and young people sacrificing their childhoods and having to grow up far too soon. Where is their respite?