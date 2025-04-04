Campaigners want learner drivers between the ages of 17-19 to undergo a minimum six-month learning period before being eligible to sit a practical test to gain experience of different roads and weather conditions; learner drivers should not carry passengers aged 25 or under for the first six months after passing their test (or until they turn 20, whichever comes first); and violating this rule should result in six penalty points, leading to immediate license suspension and the requirement to retake the practical test under the New Drivers Act 1995.