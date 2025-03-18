A group of Gwynedd youngsters have climbed Cader Idris to raise money for their football club.
On Sunday, 16 March, eleven under 9 players from Dyffryn & Talybont Football Club climbed the mountain to buy warm coats and jackets for their team.
They had never climbed Cader before. At 2,927 feet high, Cader is a tough ascent, and the boys had no idea what to expect, or even if they would make it to the top, but accompanied and supported by parents and friends, they all did a great job and deserve much credit.
They have raised £1100 so far, and are able to fund the cost of their team coats and jackets!
“A big thank you to all,” a group spokesperson said.