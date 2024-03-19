A Pwllheli guide dog owner from has praised staff at her local Asda for helping her and her dog Una.
Nia Hicks-Brew and Una became anxious at the introduction of security gates and a barrier at Asda as they had not encountered the system before.
Store community champion, Jo Scott, invited them to practise using the gates until they felt comfortable.
Nia said: “Una was a bit nervous of the gates at the start. By going in and out, and with Jo’s help, Una is now so confident.”
Jo said: “We love this dynamic duo and do everything we can to help them and anyone who struggles with accessibility in store.
“When I found out Una was getting anxious I invited them in and we practised and practised. Una soon got back on track and was the superstar she always is.
“I’ve done many an assisted shop with them and been amazed at Una. Nia says ‘mushrooms’ and she finds them; even I didn’t know where they’d moved to, but Una went straight to them.
Nia and Una raised £176.02 for Guide Dogs Cymru in Asda on Saturday, 16 March and will climb Yr Wyddfa in July for them. Donations can be made at https://shorturl.at/bgRU6