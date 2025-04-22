Youngsters in Ysbyty Gwynedd had their Easter weekend brightened up thanks to a shipment of eggs from Lock Stock Self-Storage.
The storage company delivered seven dozen chocolate treats in time for the celebration.
Lee Hanson is the Lock Stock Self-Storage Area Site Manager for North West Wales. He hand delivered the eggs, and received a warm welcome from staff on the children’s wards at Ysbyty Gwynedd.
Carina Roberts, Play Specialist and Charity Champion, who has worked on Ysbyty Gwynedd’s children’s wards for 27 years was delighted by the company’s kind gesture. Carina said: “We’re really grateful to Lock Stock for this generous donation to the wards which can cater for up to 100 children at any one time.
“We share them out among the children we have here and any left over will go down to Accident and Emergency to share with young people there.
“The two wards here cater for children from all over Gwynedd, Anglesey and Conwy and it’s lovely for them to receive Easter eggs.
“I’ve worked on the wards here for a long time and it’s something I really enjoy. It’s very satisfying.”
Lee said: “You never want to see children in hospital but hopefully an Easter egg can help cheer them up at a difficult time.
“The staff here do a fantastic job and we’re just glad we can do something to hopefully bring a smile to the faces of their patients and their families.
“As a business we like to support charities and good causes in the areas in which we operate and put something back into those communities so we’re delighted if we have been able to do something to cheer up the children in the wards here.”
Lock Stock have sites in Bangor Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Holyhead and Llandudno.