A CEREDIGION headteacher has congratulated pupils receiving their GCSE results.
Gareth Evans, headteacher at Ysgol Bro Teifi near Llandysul, praised the resilience and hard work of students and staff at the school.
Mr Evans said: "I would like to congratulate our Year 11 pupils on an excellent set of GCSE results this year.
"Overall, the percentage of students achieving 5A*-A grades increased and the number of students achieving 5A*-C also increased.
"This is despite grades returning to pre-pandemic level nationally.
"This is testament to the hard work of the learners and staff over the past two years and reflect our schools core values of resilience and ambition.
"Noteable individual achievements include:
Ffion Thomas – 11A* and 1 Distinction*
Peredur Llywelyn – 9A* and 3A
Esyllt Jones – 8A* and 4A
Cynyr Macrae – 8A* and 3A
Sian Jenkins – 7A* and 4A
Gwydion Dafis – 7A* and 3A
"I wish all the pupils all the best for the future, whether they are returning to study in the 6th form or venturing to college, apprenticeships or the world of work. "Llongyfarchiadau!"