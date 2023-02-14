Pupils at Ysgol Llanilar’s after-school club are enjoying the benefits of a council community scheme supported by main contractor Wynne Construction.
The company are currently building a new extension at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron, which has resulted in excess wooden pallets and offcuts that have been donated. Along with the help of the council’s caretaker team, a delivery of the wood was transported to Ysgol Llanilar, where the pupils plan to make bug hotels and outdoor tables in the after school club sessions.
After-school club manager Lowri Tudor was very grateful to receive the materials, stating: “We can’t wait to start building dens and bug houses in our after-school club. The children are really looking forward to having fun creating wonderful things with the pallets we received.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion council Cabinet member with responsibility for schools, lifelong learning and skills, said: “It is great to see businesses and council services working together to recycle, develop skills and provide opportunities for our young people.”
As part of the tendering process, and aligning with the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act, contractors must identify what additional social value and community benefits they can deliver within the scope of the contract deliverables. These social value impacts can comprise of employment opportunities, skills and training, apprenticeships and other areas such as sponsorship or donation of staff expertise or resources.
Alison Hourihane, social value manager at Wynne Construction, said: “We are really pleased to have donated excess materials from the site to the pupils at Ysgol Llanilar and look forward to seeing photos of the bug hotels.
“We are always focused on how we can support local organisations and through this initiative we are repurposing materials in the best way possible.”
Ceredigion County Council is keen to hear from any local groups, charities or organisations who would like to be included in a community benefits ‘wish list’. Contact [email protected] for more information.