Secondary school learners interested in a career as a vet have been given a taste of student life as Aberystwyth University hosted its first Veterinary Seren Summer School.
A total of 40 pupils from all over Wales signed up for the four-day programme organised by the university’s Veterinary Education Centre, which opened on its Penglais campus in September 2021 as the first vet school in Wales.
Aberystwyth University and the Welsh Government’s Seren programme have teamed up on the project, creating a free-of-charge residential summer school for Welsh learners considering studying veterinary science.
Dr Gwenllian Rees, a lecturer in veterinary science at Aberystwyth University, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer these unique taster sessions to young people from Wales who are interested in pursuing a degree, then a career as a vet.
“Our aim is to allow future vets to experience life as a vet student, with lots of practical sessions with the animals at our excellent farm and equine facilities as well as lectures and anatomy teaching. I wish this had been possible when I was a school pupil in Llanelli, hoping to one day become a vet!”
Wales Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Richard Irvine added: “It’s great to see the first Seren veterinary summer school taking place at Aberystwyth University – including a free, four-day residential programme for veterinary science.
"To have vets of the future being supported through the Welsh Government’s Seren programme is fantastic.
"Vets have a key role in ensuring animals are healthy and have a good quality of life, and the veterinary profession offers a variety of exciting career opportunities. It is really important for secondary school learners to be able to gain valuable experience about studying to be a vet, and the opportunities that are then available.”