Elinor Powell’s Sgarmes are the winners of a singing competition that has raised £4,124 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The Aberystwyth-based group was thrilled to be invited to compete at the Charity Choir Sing-Off at Bluestone Brewery in Cilgwyn, Newport, Pembrokeshire.
They were even more thrilled to be voted the best choir by the four-strong judging panel after performing in front of a packed audience of around 200 people.
The annual outdoor event raises funds for the Wales Air Ambulance service with six choirs performing two songs each. The evening was compèred by stand-up comedian Steffan Evans, who gave his time free of charge to support the fundraising.
Elinor said: “Everyone in Sgarmes is delighted to perform at such a fun event for such a worthy cause.
“We love performing any time, so to come down here to such a beautiful location and be voted the best choir is just the icing on the cake.”
Bluestone Brewery’s annual choir sing-off returned on Saturday, 22 June.
Audiences travelled from far and wide to listen to wonderful Welsh singing from six local choirs, all battling it out to be crowned Bluestone Brewing Company choir of the year.