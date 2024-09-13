Enforcement action by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) on unpermitted works in Gwynedd and beyond has helped reduce flooding and limited the potential for detrimental impacts on the environment.
NRW’s Development and Flood Risk team has carried out a series of successful enforcement actions against unpermitted activities at several sites across the region.
This includes issuing advice and guidance, warning letters and remediation notices to landowners who undertake works without the necessary Flood Risk Activity Permit (FRAP).
Remediation notices can be issued to landowners, along with pollution prevention advice, to carry out work to reverse the impacts of unpermitted works which could increase flood risk or cause environmental harm.
At Efailnewydd, on the Llŷn Peninsula, an unpermitted earth bund was constructed within the floodplain of the Afon Rhyd-hir which could have led to increased flood risk to nearby properties and infrastructure.
Following a report, a site visit took place and the landowners explained they placed leftover material in a 1.5 metre high bund for around 150m along the river.
NRW officers explained the bund would prevent water accessing the floodplain and exacerbate erosion problems by containing water within the channel.
A remediation notice was issued and the landowners took steps to remedy the situation by creating gaps in the bund to ensure flood waters could still connect to the floodplain and reduce any potential increase in flood risk to neighbouring land and properties.
Other recent enforcement works in North West Wales include Llandderfel where a re-offender importing material onto the floodplain and storing it in a manner could re-direct flood waters. A stop notice was issued and the material was removed.
At Capel Curig material imported into a floodplain was removed and the floodplain restored to its original state.
Keith Ivens, NRW Operations Manager, Flood and Water Management, said: “Effective flood risk management is crucial for reducing flood risk for our communities and the environment.
“The activities undertaken by the landowners in these cases were completed without the necessary permits. The range of enforcement action used demonstrates our commitment to ensuring compliance with flood risk regulations and safeguarding our natural resources.
“By addressing unpermitted flood risk activities, we can help reduce future flood risk and enhance the region’s ability to adapt and mitigate against future climate impacts.
“This is vital for ensuring the long-term health of our waterways and the security of our flood defences.”