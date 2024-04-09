Students from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor ventured into the world of work this Easter.
BTEC Level 3 Enhanced General Engineering course students went on their third and fourth work placements of the academic year.
As part of the course, students in Pwllheli and Dolgellau must gain 20 days of engineering work experience.
Companies providing the work placements included: Trawsfynydd Power Station, Rehau (Blaenau), Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway, Zip World, South Caernarfon Creameries, Bridge Garage (Pwllheli) Pace Fire & Security, Gwynedd Council, Carl Kammerling, First Hydro, National Grid Dwyryd Estuary project, SP Energy Network, Welsh Water Dŵr Cymru and Harbour Marine (Pwllheli).
Emlyn Evans, engineering lecturer at the Pwllheli and Dolgellau campuses, thanked those companies.
“The Enhanced Engineering course is providing our students with general engineering skills that will equip them for work in a wide variety of disciplines. Our past students have gone on to higher apprenticeships with companies such as Rolls Royce, Ryanair Maintenance, North Wales Trunk Road Agency and Rehau Ltd. Others have gone to study civil, mechanical, electrical and motorsport engineering at universities in Wales or England.”
