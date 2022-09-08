25th anniversary exhibition boosts railway funds
CORRIS Railway held a successful exhibition, following an enforced two-year break because of Covid.
Corris Railway Society’s Railway Exhibition took place on Saturday and Sunday, 27 and 28 August, and attracted 459 visitors to Y Plas in Machynlleth.
This was the 25th exhibition organised by the CRS and generated a useful profit towards the revival of the Corris Railway.
Separate funds raised by sales stands in the hall will be put towards the construction of the new Falcon steam locomotive which, it is hoped, will enter service on the Corris line in 2023.
Visitors were able to see a variety of layouts and exhibits ranging in scales from the small N gauge through to the much larger 16 mm. Some were highly detailed with others a little more light hearted in tone, whilst two layouts featured ranges now vanished from model and toy shops, Big-Big Train and Trix Twin. Sales stands included railway relics and ephemera, books and items crafted from recycled glass.
Bill Newton would like to thank everyone who helped to promote the exhibition, set-up and take it down of it, and the staff who worked on it over the two days, plus all those who visited.
The exhibition comes ahead of the September schedule of trains. They will operate on the Corris Railway on Saturdays in September, leaving Corris Station at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.
