A night of movie anthems

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Friday 28th October 2022 7:15 am
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Blues Brothers
A night at the Movies is to visit Aberystwyth Arts Centre (Aberystwyth Arts Centre )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Direct from London’s West End, join the Chicago Blues Brothers and their nine-piece band, for a two-hour all-singing, all-dancing hit parade bringing you the greatest movie anthems of all time, performed live in concert.

The show will feature over 35 of the greatest hits from both Blues Brothers movies as well as some of the greatest movie tracks of all time.

You’ll also hear classic soundtrack anthems from Footloose, Back to the Future and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with many more surprises and plenty of lunacy thrown in.

Staying true to the legacy of Jake and Elwood, The Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night at the Movies is one of the most successful theatre shows touring the globe.

Dig out those trilby’s, shades and polish your dancing shoes because we are bringing the party to you in this two-hour spectacular of non–stop music and laughter.

You’ll dance, you’ll sing, you’ll have the time of your life. See for yourself at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 29 October, at 8pm.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth Arts Centre
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0