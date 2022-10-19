A night of movie anthems
Direct from London’s West End, join the Chicago Blues Brothers and their nine-piece band, for a two-hour all-singing, all-dancing hit parade bringing you the greatest movie anthems of all time, performed live in concert.
The show will feature over 35 of the greatest hits from both Blues Brothers movies as well as some of the greatest movie tracks of all time.
You’ll also hear classic soundtrack anthems from Footloose, Back to the Future and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with many more surprises and plenty of lunacy thrown in.
Staying true to the legacy of Jake and Elwood, The Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night at the Movies is one of the most successful theatre shows touring the globe.
Dig out those trilby’s, shades and polish your dancing shoes because we are bringing the party to you in this two-hour spectacular of non–stop music and laughter.
You’ll dance, you’ll sing, you’ll have the time of your life. See for yourself at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 29 October, at 8pm.
