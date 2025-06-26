Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), and Ben Foster (Lone Survivor) lead the cast in Tennessee Williams’ timeless masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire (15), screening at Cardigan’s Mwldan from 15 July.
As Blanche’s fragile world crumbles, she turns to sister Stella for solace – but her downward spiral brings her face to face with the brutal, unforgiving Stanley Kowalski.
From visionary director Benedict Andrews, this acclaimed production was filmed live during a sold-out run at the Young Vic Theatre in 2014.
Watch the screening on Tuesday, 15 July at 7pm, Saturday, 23 August at 2pm or Thursday, 28 August at 7pm.
Tickets are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk or by phoning the box office on 01239 621200.
