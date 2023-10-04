On Thursday, 19 October, Cardigan’s Mwldan will host a unique night of music with thought provoking stories courtesy of We Are What We Overcome.
The show follows one man’s journey to good mental health via a very bad idea.
It’s 2018, and rather than see a psychiatrist Matt, a musician, with no theatrical experience, chose to perform an unwritten show at the single greatest arts festival on the planet, the Edinburgh Fringe. Weaving tales of how he got to and came back from the brink of suicide, this is the path one man took from breakdown to talking publicly.
Matt delivers personal, difficult, and eclectic stories interjected with original songs performed by a full band. Nothing is left to implication or to whispers, he talks directly to the audience conjuring an atmosphere of openness and understanding.
Split into two halves, the show moves fluidly through a mix of heartfelt stories, self-deprecating humour and original songs. And, there's always time for a chat post-show.
The band comprises Matt McGuinness who sings and plays guitar, with long-time collaborator Eileen Wright who plays saxophone and whistles and Neil White on piano, guitar and vocals. They are joined by fabulous percussionist Jo May.
Together they are Matt McGuinness and The MLC – delivering a blend of balladeering indie rock 'n' roll, with a hint of Motown.
The show starts at 7.30pm.