Following on from their sell-out winter show, ‘Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass’, MEMORAMA starts 2025 with a more traditional undertaking for spring.
The Aberaeron group present Oscar Wilde’s famous play, ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ this March.
The plot revolves around two young men who invent alter-egos to avoid the mundane, day-to-day responsibilities of Victorian life. However their deception is thwarted by two young ladies, a certain Lady Bracknell who, of course, comes equipped with “a handbag”!
MEMORAMA is now in its 21st year has performed 44 productions in numerous genres.
A MEMORAMA spokesperson said: “We have taken on everything from musicals such as ‘Calamity Jane’ and ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to classics such as ‘Pygmalion’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’, not to mention the TV adaptations such as the ‘Vicar of Dibley’, ‘Waiting for God’ and ‘Blackadder’ to name but a few, some cracking farces such as ‘Two Into One’ and ‘Bedroom Farce’, the wonderful ‘Calendar Girls’, a play penned by one of our own and even Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.
“We have welcomed over 160 members of all ages to our company in the guise of actors, directors, front of house, backstage teams and techies and we are always on the lookout for new members to join us.
“Our greatest assets though are our loyal and supportive audiences who all make the blood, sweat, tears and tantrums worth it to hear their encouragement when we take to the stage with our latest production.
“Don’t miss out, get your tickets quickly.”
See the ‘The Importance of being Earnest’ at Aberaeron Memorial Hall from 26-29 March.
The show starts at 7.30pm. Doors and the bar open at 6.45pm.
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/memorama? for more