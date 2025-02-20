A MEMORAMA spokesperson said: “We have taken on everything from musicals such as ‘Calamity Jane’ and ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to classics such as ‘Pygmalion’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’, not to mention the TV adaptations such as the ‘Vicar of Dibley’, ‘Waiting for God’ and ‘Blackadder’ to name but a few, some cracking farces such as ‘Two Into One’ and ‘Bedroom Farce’, the wonderful ‘Calendar Girls’, a play penned by one of our own and even Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’.