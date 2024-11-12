The next production performed by Aberaeron amateur dramatic company MEMORAMA is ‘Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass’.
The adaptation by Adrian Mitchell includes favourite characters such as Alice, the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, March Hare, Tweedledee, Tweedledum, Humpty Dumpty, the Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire Cat and a myriad of other fantasy creatures.
It will be a chance for audiences to suspend reality for a few hours, travelling through obstacles to reach the imaginary realms of Wonderland.
MEMORAMA recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, and this is its 45th production at Aberaeron Memorial Hall.
The company prides itself on performing many different genres and most recently presented Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’.
It is a company that welcomes all ages, from the youngest at five years old, to the more mature actors in their sixties and seventies.
A MEMORAM spokesperson said: “No production is complete without its actors, directors, technical expertise, backstage teams and front of house personnel.
“As a company, MEMORAMA is indebted to all who have helped in many ways to bring joy, laughter and so much emotion to our productions and performances.
“These productions would be nothing without the audiences who have appreciated MEMORAMA’s performances, as well as the very generous patrons and sponsors over the years.
“We look forward with verve and vigour to continuing the theatrical tradition in Aberaeron.”
‘Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass’ is at Aberaeron Memorial Hall from Wednesday 27-Saturday 30 November.
The show starts at 7.30pm (doors and bar open 6.45pm).
Tickets cost £10 (tables of eight cost £76). Primary school children, £5