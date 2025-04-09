In March 1866, a ship called Rebecca was struggling in heavy waves and drifting rapidly towards rocks opposite the Castle Hotel, Aberystwyth (now the Old College). Unsuccessful attempts by men in boats were made to reach the ship, and those on board were desperate and afraid it was going to break up. Watkin Lewis, a young sailor and champion Aberystwyth swimmer dashed into the waves to reach a buoy that he then swam back to the shore with it, enabling the Rebecca to be pulled to safety and all nine people on board saved. The Rebecca was wrecked, but a collection was made for Watkins Lewis, and he was presented with a valuable watch for his bravery. Imagine how cold the sea would have been in March!