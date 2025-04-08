Sêr Aeron Stars in Aberaeron has received funding to perform at a youth theatre festival in Birmingham, but they need more help.
The group received a 50 per cent bursary from Music Theatre International (MTI) after entering a competition in 2024 when they purchased the licence to perform 'Sister Act Jr'.
Ryan McCauley, MTI Director of Operations, Education & Development said: "Thank you very much for submitting an application form for the Junior Theatre Festival opportunity.
“We loved reading about your new group and seeing the excellent work you’re doing in Wales.
“We really want to encourage and support the work you’re doing. Therefore, we’d like to offer you an exclusive 50 per cent discount for the 2025 festival, should you wish to attend.
“Whilst we appreciate that’s not quite the full bursary, we wanted to make this commitment to you now, on the back of your excellent application.
“For what it’s worth, we’ve never done this before, and this offer is exclusive to you and Ser Aeron Stars Youth Theatre."
A group spokesperson said they want everyone in their summer show, 'Newsies Jr,' at Aberaeron Memorial Hall (5-7 June 2025) to be able to attend, regardless of finances.
Members of the public can help further fund the trip.
“We are a not-for-profit Community Interest Company and our volunteers work for free to provide valuable opportunities to our young members,” the spokesperson said.
“We have already worked very hard to fundraise a significant portion of the costs.
“Transport, accommodation, a bus driver, festival entry, and food, £500 comes to a total of £7,013.
“Please support our events and our local community. Tickets can be bought at www.ticketsource.co.uk/seraeron You can find the group on Facebook, email [email protected], Whatsapp 07815 905 589 or visit www.seraeron.co.uk.