Children in Aberaeron have enjoyed taking part in their second summer season show.
The youngsters are part of the Laura McCabe Dance Academy, and their second summer show, called 'RISE UP ' took place at Theatre Felinfach.
The dance school in Aberaeron had a group of children taking part, aged from 3-16 years old.
“The feedback and response from the show has been overwhelming,” said Laura.
“Parents were blown away by what has been achieved in less than the two years the school has been open, and couldn't believe the progress since last year.
“The future of the school looks exciting!”
She added: “Dancing and singing is not just about the subject itself. It brings important life skills to children that they need such as self discipline, confidence, over coming fear which will stand them in good stead as they grow into adulthood.”
Classes are held at Aberaeron Memorial Hall and new starters are welcome. Limited spaces available.