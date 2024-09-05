‘The Bobby Kennedy Experience’ is coming to Aberdyfi’s Neuadd Dyfi.
The play studies the life of the most famous man never to become President, Robert Francis Kennedy.
‘The Bobby Kennedy Experience’ charts the way the ‘runt’ of the Kennedy litter goes on to prove himself to be a formidable force in America, not only picking up the Kennedy project after his brother was assassinated, but also emerging from the political wilderness to crusade for civil rights, environmental awareness, and, finally, for the American Presidency itself. But fate also had a cruel plan for Bobby...
Russell Lucas is a London-based artist who creates work for the theatre and online. In 2013, he played Robert F. Kennedy in a National Geographic documentary, sparking his interest in the man and leading to this show. His projects range from this one-man show, to co-producing and directing the 'Theatremakers' series for Digital Theatre+.
He directed the global smash-hit 'Julie Madly Deeply’, One Evening Without Kate Bush and the UK premieres of 'The Fat Man’s Wife' by Tennessee Williams and 'The Understudy' by Theresa Rebeck.
Sarah-Louise Young (director) is an actress, writer, director and internationally renowned cabaret performer. She has appeared in the West End with Julie Madly Deeply, Fascinating Aïda, La Soirée and Olivier winning improvised musical group, The Showstoppers. Named one of Time Out’s Top 10 Cabaret Acts and voted Best Musical Variety Act in the London Cabaret Awards, she has also been nominated for an Offie and awarded The Stage Award for acting.
‘The Bobby Kennedy Experience’ is at Neuadd Dyfi on 11 October (7.30pm).
The venue also hosts Mid Wales Opera’s Pagliacci / Clowns on 1 November, and Elvis in Blue Hawaii on 22 November.