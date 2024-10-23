As well as a visit from Mid Wales Opera and their production of ‘Pagliaci’ (‘Clowns’) on Friday, 1 November, Aberdyfi’s Neuadd Pendre is getting ready for three more events this month.
First up is Pop Goes the Band on Saturday, 9 November, at 7.30pm.
Abergynolwyn Silver Band present an evening of live music with some of the most talented and inspirational musicians from the Dyfi Valley area.
A community band based in Abergynolwyn in southern Snowdonia, they rehearse on Monday evenings 7.30pm-9.30pm, with learners from 6.30-7.30pm.
Then, on Saturday, 16 November, from 7pm-11pm,
Kanna Presents Lolfa fyw / Live Lounge.
This is described as an evening of live music with some of the most talented and inspirational musicians from the Dyfi Valley area.
With three performance areas immersed within the audience, a cosy jazz café atmosphere with tables throughout the auditorium, and a selection of fine wines and salty snacks.
The impressive line up for the night is as follows:
Three Legg'd Mare, Osian Morris, Mike West and Nick Broster, Liam Dixon, Lewis Sayes and Tilly Jones, Alys Hardy, Catrin O' Neill, Wandering Hillbillies, Duo Sereniti & Kanna.
Elvis fans, get ready, because he will be in the building on Friday, 22 November in ‘Elvis in Blue Hawaii’.
The creators of ‘Gloriator’, ‘Gloria in the Mist’ and ‘Les Gloriables’ present a musical comedy that will leave you all shook up, so dig out your best Hawaiian shirt and escape to Paradise!
Award-winning Elvis impersonator Ian Pollock (winner of the Best Sideburns: GlosVegas 2014 award) stars in his version of the classic Elvis film ‘Blue Hawaii’.
Reeve is determined to give Oscar-nominated Austin Butler a run for his money.
His long-time tour manager, Josephine Cunningham, is there to keep the show on the road… Next stop, Vegas!
Expect mayhem and lots of audience interaction, plus all your favourite Elvis songs.
Created and performed by Susie Donkin and Joe Reeve, this show is directed by Greg Banks, Angus Barr and Rina Vergano.
It is designed by Sue Condie.