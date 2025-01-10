Rehearsals for Aberdyfi Player's 2025 panto 'Jack and The Beanstalk' are well underway with live performances starting at the end of January, writes Doris O’Keefe.
All members of Aberdyfi Players are excited to perform this year's special 30th Anniversary production of Jack and the Beanstalk , using the same script they used thirty years ago.
On Thursday , 9 January, some of the youngest members of Aberdyfi Players were going through their routines with choreographer Penny Gibbons and childrens's co-ordinators Annette Pullan and Meg Pullan.
"We have a fantastic group of children taking part once again this year," said Penny. " with ten in the 4-7 age group and 23 in the 8-11 age group and also 16 in the older age group youth chorus."
" It’s a pleasure to work with each group - we always have great fun and the children are very enthusiastic and hard working and are really looking forward to performing in front of live audiences very soon!"
The pantomime will be performed at Neuadd Dyfi in Aberdyfi from the end of the month.
Performances begin on Friday, 31 January with the first night being Gala night celebrating 30 years in Pantoland
Special Gala Tickets are £20 and include Canapes and Bubbly, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.
There will be two performances on Saturday, 1 February, with a matinee at 2pm and another showing at 7.30pm.
Jack and the Beanstalk will then return on Friday, 7 February for a 7.30pm performance and Saturday will again see two performances at 2pm and 7.30pm.
The pantomime is based on the John Morley production of Jack and the Beanstalk, which is described as being ‘embellished with fresh touches as the legend of the Sword in the Stone is reflected in Jack's methods’.