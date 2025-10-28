Opening with The Bride of Frankenstein (James Whale), in its 90th anniversary year, the festival’s gothic strand will also include screenings of The Old Dark House , Eyes Without a Face and the UK premiere of Severin Films’ brand-new 4K restoration of Riccardo Freda’s The Ghost (1963).
Director Taratoa Stappard will join the festival for a Q&A following the UK premiere of his modern Māori gothic, Mārama (2025).
Major performances at the festival include BAFTA-nominated film composer Simon Boswell.
In addition, cult horror author Garth Marenghi (Channel 4’s Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace) will be stopping by on his UK tour to present his latest one-man book show, This Bursted Earth.
Other premieres at the festival include out-of-this-world drama Touch Me (Addison Heimann, 2025), Indian folk horror film Bokshi (Bhargav Saikia, 2025), and documentary Theatre of Horrors (David Gregory, 2025), which outlines the history of Paris’ Grand Guignol theatre.
Also screening are the hugely popular debut of Japanese comedian Yuriyan Retriever, Mag Mag (2025), Eurospy homage Reflection in a Dead Diamond (Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani, 2025), and a hotly anticipated mystery film. Closing the festival is Tina Romero’s Queens of the Damned (2025).
Cult star Lynn Lowry returns to the festival for a screening of George A. Romero’s The Crazies (1973), and long-time friend of the festival, Victoria Price – daughter of Vincent Price – will present a very special live commentary screening of Theatre of Blood (1973).
As ever the festival also includes a short film competition, showcasing 28 films from around the world, with the European entries competing for the prestigious Méliès d’argent award.
Abertoir Horror Festival takes place 12-16 November at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.