Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor has called on the First Minister to explain what action is being taken to reopen Tywyn Hospital’s inpatient ward.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor reminded Eluned Morgan there has been no progress recruiting nurses to staff the ward since she visited the hospital as Cabinet Secretary for Health two years ago, and constituents in Bro Dysynni and Tywyn are regularly sent to Dolgellau and Bronglais hospitals to access care and treatment.
Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “You will be aware of the difficulties in Bro Dysynni, Tywyn, south Meirionnydd. I was grateful to you for your visit when you were Cabinet Secretary for health, and you visited the hospital some two years ago, but since your visit, nothing has changed.
“The Dyfi ward remains closed and that is because of a shortage of nurses and the failure of the health board to secure new nursing staff; despite the Kerala programme and the fact that there are nurses from Kerala that came to Dolgellau, we haven't seen adequate numbers of nurses in Tywyn.
“The department remains closed. But there are patients from Bro Dysynni and Tywyn who continue to be in Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth, there are others in Dolgellau hospital, so the demand is there locally.
“We need to see action in terms of getting more nurses here in Wales, trained here, for our community hospitals. What commitment can you give me today that we will see those nurses being employed in Tywyn?”
The First Minister said she hoped beds in Dolgellau help the situation, adding Betsi health board “is very eager to reopen the Dyfi ward”, but the problem is recruitment.
“It's not like they haven't been trying,” she said.
“They have. That's why I think it is important we recruit locally, and the fact that we have a nursing school now in Ceredigion will help, but of course it takes some time for them to go through the system.
“Also, we are recruiting in areas such as Kerala, and hopefully that will help. It's not an easy situation; they have been trying very hard to get people to work there and they're very eager to reopen that ward.”
Mr ap Gwynfor added: “Back in 2013 the Welsh Labour government welcomed a £5m investment to Tywyn Community Hospital. Announcing the investment, the government said an increase in bed numbers and the integration of several services will enable more people to be cared for closer to home in an environment which is fit for purpose.
“More than a decade on and things have taken a dramatic turn for the worse. We lost the Maternity Unit, and the inpatient ward remains closed.
“I have repeatedly asked the government what steps are being taken to support the health board to recruit nurses to Tywyn and to north Wales so my constituents can be cared for closer to home in an environment fit for purpose. We have seen scant progress to address this chronic shortage of nursing staff.”