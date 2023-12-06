The Senedd in Cardiff has artwork on display Aberystwyth artist Ted Harrison.
His painting of disabled artist Rosie Moriarty-Simmonds OBE, pictured here, is on display as part of marking International Day of Disabled People.
Falling on 3 December each year, International Day of Disabled People aims to increase the awareness and wellbeing of disabled people in all aspects of their life.
Rosie herself has a painting, The Sun Beyond the Waves, on display.
She is an internationally recognised, award-winning mouth-painting artist from Cardiff. She promotes equality, inclusion and diversity through the medium of art, inspirational speaking and media work.
After a lifetime of campaigning for the rights and equality for disabled people, Rosie was awarded an OBE in 2015.
She was also lead campaigner for the creation of the Thalidomide Memorial in Cathays Park, Cardiff, which marks the lives and achievements of Thalidomide-impaired people globally.
Commenting on Ted’s portrait of her, Rosie said: “The portrait of me in my High Sheriff uniform (2022-23) is significant because I am the first person born disabled to undertake the role.
“As the exhibition will be displayed to coincide with the International Day of Disabled People, I hope it will encourage other disabled people to take on public roles.”
Ted’s work is wide-ranging in style and media and several of his works are in the collection at the National Library of Wales.
Ted is currently working on a series of portraits of prominent people in Wales.
Commenting on his painting of Rosie, he said: “I first saw Rosie on television in her brilliant blue as High Sheriff of South Glamorgan when the Queen died and she was taking part in the ceremonies at Cardiff Castle.
“Looking online I discovered more about her as a remarkable member of the Thalidomide generation.”
After being displayed in the Senedd, Ted’s portrait of Rosie will join the national portrait collection at the National Library of Wales.
Ted’s painting is on display at the Senedd until 21 December.