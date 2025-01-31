Aberystwyth Arts Centre is delighted to announce its new status as a registered exam centre with Trinity College London.
This significant milestone allows the arts centre to offer Drama examinations such as acting, performance art, musical theatre and acting for screen.
The development “builds on over a decade of success as an Arts Award Centre, where we have nurtured creativity and celebrated the artistic achievements of young people and adults alike,” the venue said.
Trinity College London’s internationally respected Drama qualifications are designed to inspire learners of all ages to develop their creative and performance skills. By becoming a registered exam centre, Aberystwyth Arts Centre can expand its services and provide a local platform for individuals to showcase their talent, gain recognition for their skills, and progress in their artistic journeys.
Commenting on the news, Laura Oliver, Creative Learning Coordinator and Drama Tutor at Aberystwyth Arts Centre said: “We are thrilled to become a registered exam centre with Trinity College London.
“Drama plays such an integral role in the creative arts, and we are excited to offer this additional opportunity for young people in our community to achieve formal recognition for their talents.”
Drama examinations with Trinity College London provide a flexible and inclusive framework that accommodates performers at all levels. Whether aspiring actors, directors, or those simply passionate about the dramatic arts, this new offering will enable participants to receive expert evaluation and recognition while developing confidence, creativity, and communication skills.
Looking ahead, Aberystwyth Arts Centre say they are committed to offering the first Trinity Drama exams in the summer, with sessions available for individuals and groups.
Details about registration, exam formats, and upcoming workshops to support candidates will be announced soon.
For further information, please visit our website or contact us at [email protected] or 01970 62 28 88.