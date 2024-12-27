‘The Suspicions of Mr Whicher’ by Kate Summerscale and adapted by Alexandra Wood, will be performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre next month.
A young boy murdered in 1860 in an elegant country house.
Twenty years later, Detective Jonathan Whicher, haunted by the murder, visits the killer in prison. They revisit the disturbing detail, questioning the nature of truth, certainty and redemption.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre Community Theatre present this gripping mystery, based on the real-life case that captivated ITV audiences in 2011.
Book your tickets to see the show on Friday, 7 February at 7.30pm, or on Saturday, 8 February at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
Please contact the arts centre to book if you have any access needs that will require suitable seating or if you need a designated wheelchair space.
Recommended for those aged 12+, the show’s running time is 120 minutes.