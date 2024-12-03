Aberystwyth Arts Centre is delighted to have won the Best Family Arts Activity Award in the Fantastic for Families Awards 2024 for their Teulu/Family exhibition. The awards celebrate outstanding opportunities created for families and older audiences to access creative opportunities and enhance wellbeing through arts and cultural activities.
Award-winners were selected out of over 150 applications, initially shortlisted to 26 organisations from across the United Kingdom.
The Best Family Arts Activity Award celebrates creative events and activities developed especially for families. The judges for this category were Sarah Mears, Programme Manager at Libraries Connected and Zoe Dennington, Head of Learning and Participation at the Crafts Council.
Zoe said: "We loved the TEULU/ FAMILY Exhibition. We thought co-creating an exhibition with families was really ambitious.
“The final show looked so vibrant and inviting - you can really the families’ choices shining through."
Ffion Rhys, Aberystwyth Arts Centre curator and Elin Vaughan-Crowley, artist and project co-ordinator said: “We are so happy to receive this award, thank you so much to the four fantastic families that worked with us over six months to realise this co-curated exhibition.
“They opened our eyes to new ways of working and transformed our gallery into a welcoming and inclusive space for the whole family.
“A huge thank you to all the artists in the exhibition, our partners Amgueddfa Cymru- National Museum Wales, National Library Wales, School of Art Museum and Galleries Aberystwyth University, Culture Colony, Plant Dewi, Flying Start and Families First.
“Thank you to the Arts Council of Wales and CELF- National Contemporary Art Gallery Wales for funding this project.”
Fantastic For Families Awards are given by Family Arts Campaign, which is the largest national, cross-art form initiative to increase access to arts and culture for families of all ages.
The Family Arts Campaign is funded by the Arts Council of England and is a National Portfolio Organisation within the national Let’s Create strategy.
Visit https://www.familyarts.co.uk/2024-winners/ to find out more and to see the full list of Fantastic For Families Awards winners.