‘There’s a Monster in your show’ is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre (23 and 24 April, 2pm).
Based on the ‘Who’s in Your Book?' series by Tom Fletcher (McFly), ‘There’s a Monster in your show’ has been seen by over 25,000 people.
The high-energy 50-minute adventure, the production features original music written by Tom and composer Barrie Bignold.
Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.
Tom said: “It’s been an amazing experience to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book,' come to life on stage and to meet the characters that I invented in my head! And it’s been incredible to be a part of developing the show and combining my love of writing books and stories with writing some of the songs for the production. When we began this journey at the beginning of 2023, I couldn’t have dreamed that we’d have toured the country for nearly a year, had a residency in London and be heading out on a third national tour this autumn! It’s testimony to the extraordinary puppeteers and the gorgeous puppets.
'There's a Monster In Your Show’ is the perfect first theatre trip for young families. Going to the theatre with kids can be stressful but this is a totally interactive show where children are actively encouraged to shout, sing, clap and dance!”
A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage. Little Monster wants to be part of the fun! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.