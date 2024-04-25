Aberystwyth Arts Centre is gearing up for the sweetest of summers.
Alongside Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which runs from 9-31 August, will be wrap around events.
The Ever Lasting Showstopper is a late night post-show event with music round the piano on Thursday nights. It is free with no need to book.
Between matinees of Charlie on Thursdays and Saturdays (5.30pm-6.30pm) book a table for the venue’s musical diner. Singing servers and desserts await.
The Hornettes are among the acts confirmed with more to be announced.
More activities will take place in town including workshops, family and community events and more in partnership with the bandstand, Arad Goch, Theatr Felinfach, Rheidol Railway and more.
Arts Centre director David Wilson said: “We’re really pleased that through the vital support of Ceredigion County Council and UK Government we’re able to present our Sweet Summer with lots of activities for everyone and free events around the region.”