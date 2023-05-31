HurlyBurly Theatre bring The Bug Hotel to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Wednesday, 14 June.
Come inside The Bug Hotel, a celebration of the wildlife that lives beneath our feet. The Bug Hotel is a mini musical adventure for little ones up to two years old that takes place in a beautifully designed multisensory tent space.
With gentle guitar, classical singing and sensory play at its heart, the show explores four of the UKs most fantastic insects.
Babies and their grown-ups are invited to dance with the stag beetle, fly with tiger moths, play in the grass with glow worms and have a giggle with the woolly bear caterpillar.
There are performances at 10.30am, 11.15am, 1.30pm and 2.15pm.