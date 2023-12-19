Aberystwyth Arts Centre has a diverse programme of shows lined up for 2024 to captivate audiences of all ages and tastes.
From musicals to gripping dramas, hilarious comedies to avant-garde performances, there is something for everyone in this theatrical wonderland.
Leading us into 2024 is the much-anticipated pantomime, Cinderella, from the much-loved and award-winning Wardens Dramatic Company.
Following hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed Mother Goose – directed last January by Richard Cheshire with musical direction by Elinor Powell and a cast of talented performers of all ages on stage – the wonderful Wardens return to Aberystwyth Arts Centre with their ever-popular Cinderella.
Prince Charming is searching for true love, but the hilarious ugly sisters are plotting to nab him for themselves! Will they succeed? Will Cinderella be destined to live the life of a poor kitchen maid? Will the Fairy Godmother’s magic work?
This annual festive treat is jam-packed with comedy, magic, romance, and hysterical fun!
The show stars Richard Cheshire and Ioan Guile as Cinderella’s sisters, Alex Neil as Prince Charming, Carl Ryan as his aid de camp Dandini, Theresa Jones as the wicked Stepmother, Sion Wyn as Buttons, Becca Riches as Cinderella, Donna Richards as the Fairy Godmother, Julie McNicholls Vale as Cheerful Cherry and Nick Allen as the Baron.
Musical director Elinor Powell and her much-loved panto band guarantee to get our toes tapping and Lorna Lowe and Carl Ryan’s show-stopping choreography is a sheer delight!
So, polish your pumpkins, put your glad rags on and book your tickets for the biggest ball in Ceredigion – and don’t worry, the Fairy Godmother promises you’ll be home before midnight!
The Wardens pantomime is a magical experience, suitable for all ages. Tickets for this popular company sell out fast every year, so book yours today!
The show runs from 6 to 27 January with various evening and matinee shows and a British Sign Language performance on Sunday, 14 January at 3pm.
For those seeking more laughter in February, Fascinating Aïda – The 40th Anniversary Show! (pictured left) delivers hilarity with unique charm and diamond-sharp satire.
Then Little Wander bring the very best of Welsh comedy in New Welsh Wave Comedy featuring comedians you know and love, hosted by Kiri Pritchard-McLean.
In March Tom Davis brings us Underdog and in 2025 the much-loved Rhod Gilbert is back with his Giant Grapefruit!
Exciting music events include Trawsnewid in February, a unique festival of audio-visual exploration headlined by Gruff Rhys and Gwenno. Also in February, Queenz are back and tickets are selling fast after their sold out show this year.
In March, Cardiff-based N’famady’s Kouyaté brings his music is a blend of his West African heritage with Western indie, pop and jazz fuelled by his charisma and charm.
And Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Johns’ Boys will entertain with their virtuosic vocals in April.
Aberystwyth loves a tribute band and the arts centre knows this! Darkside return in April with a spectacular laser light show, evocative images and quadraphonic sound in April, the Harry Styles Tribute is in June and The Ultimate Boyband Party Show in October when you’re taken on a journey of chart topping hits from Blue, Boyzone, NSync, Westlife, Backstreet Boys, Take That and many more.
Young people are also catered for with Pop Divas Live! (pictured below) in February, with family friendly choreography and lyrics, your little divas and their friends will have the time of their lives! And Kid Carpet brings a rock gig for families in March.
In February look out for The Nature of Forgetting, described as ‘a phenomenal example of true theatrical magic’ by Theatre Review NYC and Ferral Monster produced by National Theatre Wales which has a great soundtrack. And don’t miss the return of the sell out show, Operation Julie!
For younger audiences the lovely Stuff and Nonsense are back in February with The Adventures of the Little Red Hen and Makin Projects bring Morgan and West’s Massive Magic Show for Kids in March.
Talks are unique opportunities to get insight into celebrity lives with entertaining stories in an intimate venue. Look out for An Evening With Nigel Owens (pictured above) in February, John Lydon in June and Sir Ranulph Fiennes in November.