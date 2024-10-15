‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Chris McCausland is coming to Aberystwyth with his touring show, ‘Yonks!’
Aberystwyth Arts Centre will host the comedian, currently partnered with Dianne Buswell on the BBC dancing show, next year.
You may have seen Chris on ‘Scared of the Dark’, ‘Would I Lie to You’, ‘Have I Got News for You’, ‘The Royal Variety Show’, ‘QI’, ‘Blankety Blank’, ‘The Last Leg’, and tons more as well, including ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
He has been called an "overnight success" - Even though he's been doing this for yonks! (Hence the name of his new show!)
In 2025, Chris will hit the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy that has literally been yonks in the making.
The last tour was a sell-out, so get your tickets now!
Chris McCausland’s ‘Yonks!’ is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Great Hall on Friday, 25 April, 2025 at 8pm.
The show is aimed at those aged 16 and above.