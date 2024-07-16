The professional cast and crew behind this year’s summer season show have arrived at Aberystwyth Arts Centre!
The ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ company gathered bright and early on Monday, 15 July, ready to start rehearsals.
Together they will take audiences on a magical journey into Willy Wonka’s whimsical world.
Based upon the Roald Dahl classic, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the musical’ tells the tale of Charlie Bucket who dreams of finding a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s factory.
Multi-talented Sam Jones will play Willy Wonka, Phylip Harries, Grandpa Joe, Gillian Elisa is Grandma Josephine and Mrs. Teavee, while Duane Gooden will play Mr Beauregarde.
Geraint Rhys Edwards plays Grandpa George and Mr Salt.
Caitlin Lavagna is Grandma Georgina and Mrs Gloop, Elian Mai West will play Mrs Bucket, and an Oompa Loompa, Matthew Wellman is Jerry, and an Oompa Loompa and Leanne Pinder will play Cherry and Mrs Green.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is on from 9-31 August. Tickets are available now.