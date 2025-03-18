Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Youth Theatre group present ‘No Regrets’ this week as their home performance for the National Theatre Connections Festival 2025.
Over the course of five years, playwright Gary McNair spoke to people at all stages and in all walks of life on the subject of regret. This play marks the results of those conversations. A collection of scenes from the silly to the profound, that charts our relationship with the things we should have done but didn’t and the things we shouldn’t have done, but did.
Watch ‘No Regrets’ at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this Friday and Saturday, 21 and 22 March, at 7pm.
Recommended for those aged 12+.
Please contact Aberystwyth Arts Centre if you have any access needs that will require suitable seating or if you need a designated wheelchair space.