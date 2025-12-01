David Griffiths is a playwright, director, screenwriter and author from Liverpool. His plays have been staged at fringe festivals in Edinburgh, Buxton and Camden. He recently directed an adaption of George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty Four (“a powerful production” North West End) and is touring his adaption of Charles Dickens' The Signalman for ArtsGroupie CIC across the north west ("suspenseful" North West End). His latest stage play, The Hammer and Helena, toured in the summer.