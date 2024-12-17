Aberystwyth Arts Centre heads into 2025 with a packed programme of live events, classes and exhibitions.
Highlights from local companies include Wardens’ pantomime, ‘Dick Whittington and the Pi-Rats of the Caribbean’, Aberystwyth Community Theatre’s ‘The Suspicions of Mr Whicher’ and Mewn Cymeriad’s ‘I am Lloyd George’, who share the stage with national companies such as Sherman Theatre/Hijinx and their moving musical drama ‘Housemates’, and Tmesis Theatre’s tale of the sea, ‘Sealskin’.
Motionhouse return with their dance production ‘Hidden’ and Srishti present a triple bill of classical Indian dance, ‘SEVENS’.
Other highlights include Theatr Iolo with ‘Tidy’/’Taclas’ based on Emily Gravett’s children’s book, and the stage version of Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventure, ‘There’s a Monster in Your Show’.
Rhod Gilbert and Chris McCausland’s shows have sold out but there’s still plenty of opportunities comedy from Little Wander’s Comedy Club, Maisie Adam, Mark Thomas, Miles Jupp and Alfie Moore.
Welsh band Mynediad am Ddim founded at Aberystwyth University return to celebrate 50 years, local talent including Sgarmes perform in a St David’s Day extravaganza and classical music stars like Sinfonia Cymru with Hyeyoon Park and BBC National Orchestra of Wales with Jess Gillam will perform.
Enjoy music with the UK Rock Show, a Tina Turner Tribute, and much-loved Welsh musician Bronwen Lewis.
In cinema see live broadcasts from the National Theatre, New York Met and the Royal Opera and Ballet as well as new releases.
The Arts Centre is one of nine gallery spaces across Wales to form CELF – a National Contemporary Art Gallery for Wales - so Gallery 1 is undergoing refurbishment, but plenty of exhibitions including Liar Liar by Anthony Shapland, looking at his experience of rural queerness, Multiplicity showcasing the work of seven artists of colour,
Lloches by Machynlleth’s Elin Crowley exploring agricultural sheds, the landscape and the community around her, Byd Bach Aber by Bruce Cardwell celebrating the people who make Aber what it is, and Gŵyl Cariad Aber, a grassroots festival bringing the community and local artists together to explore love through workshops and events, will be displayed.