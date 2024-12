Highlights from local companies include Wardens’ pantomime, ‘Dick Whittington and the Pi-Rats of the Caribbean’, Aberystwyth Community Theatre’s ‘The Suspicions of Mr Whicher’ and Mewn Cymeriad’s ‘I am Lloyd George’, who share the stage with national companies such as Sherman Theatre/Hijinx and their moving musical drama ‘Housemates’, and Tmesis Theatre’s tale of the sea, ‘Sealskin’.