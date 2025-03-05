The Mersey Beatles tribute band head back to Aberystwyth for an unmissable show celebrating the Fab Four.
Having wowed fans around the world for 25 years, The Mersey Beatles bring their biggest ever UK Tour to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 22 March.
Sixty years ago The Beatles made history playing the world’s first stadium rock show at New York’s Shea Stadium. To celebrate this, The Mersey Beatles deliver an all-new show celebrating The Beatles’ 1965 hits and that famous Shea Stadium night.
They will then take audiences on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper, a walk down Abbey Road and celebrate the Fab Four’s later work such as Revolution, Get Back and Hey Jude.
Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the legendary venue where the Fab Four honed their talents in the 1960s.
Since leaving the club, the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times.
Looking ahead to the Aberystwyth show, Steven said: “We cannot wait to take to the stage at Aberystwyth Arts centre – Beatles fans are in for a real treat!
“Every year we create an all-new show and this year we are delighted to be celebrating the 60th anniversary of not only Shea Stadium but also the brilliant music created by The Beatles in 1965.
“It was a year when The Beatles really were at the peak of their pop powers when they created such timeless classics as Help!, Nowhere Man, Day Tripper, We Can Work It Out, In My Life and Yesterday
“It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love!”