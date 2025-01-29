Sitting in the audience in Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Great Hall on Sunday, 26 January, Ceredigion Music Service Manager Dan Edwards-Phillips was delighted with the music and musicianship on offer.
He was there to watch the rescheduled concert by Philomusica Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Iwan Teifion Davies.
“The programme was a masterful blend of accessibility, modernity, and timeless classicism, captivating the audience from start to finish,” he explained.
“The performance began with ‘Ceffyl y Sêr’, a charming and inventive composition by Gareth Glyn, paired with Mererid Hopwood’s delightful lyrics. This piece was a brilliant way to engage the audience, particularly younger listeners to the orchestras various sections.
“The accompanying animation on the big screen added a visually enchanting dimension, while Ffion Wyn Bowen’s narration was beautifully delivered, adding warmth and depth to the story.
“After the interval, the orchestra continued to impress with a short but evocative modern work by Claire Victoria Roberts. This piece showcased the orchestra’s versatility and commitment to highlighting contemporary talent alongside classical repertoire.
“The evening culminated brilliantly with a performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s ‘Scheherazade’. The orchestra leader, Vic Evans, delivered mesmerising solo passages, and the woodwind section shone with exceptional artistry throughout. The balance, dynamics, and sheer expressiveness of the ensemble brought the vivid tales of Scheherazade to life, leaving the audience gripped.
“With around 400 people in attendance, this concert was a testament to the incredible pool of local talent, seamlessly blending seasoned musicians with fresh voices.
“As the manager of the Ceredigion Music Service, I would like to thank the orchestra for allowing pupils of the service to experience being part of a symphony orchestra, alongside several peripatetic staff in principal positions.
“It was a night to remember, filled with energy, creativity, and sheer musical excellence. A true celebration of live, classical music in the heart of Aberystwyth.”