Aberystwyth’s Bookshop by the Sea has, in recent months welcomed a mural and MP Ben Lake.
His visit “was a heartening affirmation of our recent successes,” said bookshop owner Freya Blyth.
“His kind words of encouragement and support truly uplifted our spirits.
“His genuine enthusiasm for local businesses and his insightful appreciation for the Aberystwyth Poetry Festival were particularly inspiring.
As a token of their appreciation they gave Mr Lake a book. Commenting on the Hokusai and Cranogwen inspired mural outside the bookshop, painted by Dean Tweed, Freya said: “We really wanted to celebrate the Welsh heritage of Aberystwyth and bring an extra splash of colour to the town.
“The painting on the side of the building felt like a perfect way to combine the town’s rich history with something vibrant and new.
“It was really important to us to create something that the community could connect with and feel proud of. It’s been wonderful to see the positive response from both locals and visitors.”