An Aberystwyth bookshop has been shortlisted for The British Book Awards Independent Bookshop of the Year 2025.
Bookshop by The Sea has been named as a regional finalist for Wales alongside Griffin Books, Penarth, Mold Bookshop, Mold, Cover to Cover, Mumbles and The Berwyn Bookshop, Flintshire. Seventy-seven independent bookshops have been selected across nine different regions and countries as award finalists.
Bookshop by the Sea will compete to win their region first, before contending for the overall prize, announced at The British Book Awards winner ceremony at Grosvenor House on Monday, 12 May. The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also be in the running to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year.