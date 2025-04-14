Brahms’ Requiem, postponed in the aftermath of winter storms, is the centrepiece of Aberystwyth Choral Society’s concert on 26 April.
Vaughan Williams’ Benedicite opens the programme at the Arts Centre. By turns exultant and lyrical, it is a showpiece for the choir and soprano soloist, Linda Richardson.
Returning to Aber after singing the Verdi Requiem in 2020, she has been busy on international concert and opera stages, notably in the title role of Madam Butterfly for Welsh National Opera.
Baritone Paul Carey Jones is a frequent returner to Aberystwyth – his outstanding portrayal of Elijah is still talked about. A magnificent voice and commanding style make him particularly sought after for Wagner roles.
Paul carries the bulk of the solo work in the Brahms. A very different kind of requiem, it forgoes the traditional Latin Mass, with its prayers for the dead, concentrating, instead, on solace and comfort for the living through words that are universal, rather than specifically Christian. Revolutionary stuff in the Europe of his day!
Keen his text should be understood, Brahms insisted on British performances being given in English – as this performance will be. A fine sing for the choir, the Requiem is expressively rich, dramatic and vivid. Quite unlike anything else, it ranks among the very greatest choral masterpieces.
David Russell Hulme, whose conducting has taken him to Australis and North America via Ukraine, also directs the orchestra, Sinfonia Cambrensis, in George Butterworth’s beautiful A Shropshire Lad. A close friend of David’s mentor, Adrian Boult, and of Vaughan Williams, Butterworth was killed by a sniper at the Somme in 1916, leaving this haunting rhapsody as an elegy both for himself and the lost generation of WW1.
