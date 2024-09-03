Aberystwyth Choral Society rehearsals restart this month, giving participants the chance to take part in something special.
Rehearsals start on 17 September (7.30pm) in St Paul’s Methodist Centre, Bath Street, working towards a performance on 25 January.
Music is provided. If you cannot make the first session, go when you can. Otherwise, the choir hopes to see you in the audience.
This large choir supported by professional guest soloists and orchestral players brings full-scale polished performances to Aberystwyth Arts Centre. The only choir in the area to offer great choral repertoire on this scale, Messiah, Elijah, Carmina Burana, Mozart’s Requiem and The Dream of Gerontius are just a few of the well-known and well-loved works performed in the choir’s 50 year history.
Choir numbers are growing with many singers fresh to the society and more students than ever and more new faces are expected later this month when rehearsals begin for Brahms’ sublime Requiem.
Members come from all walks of life and experience. Some do not read music as fluently as others. Rehearsals cater for all. Anyone who enjoys singing should join.
Conductor Dr David Russell Hulme hopes people will also support the choir financially. He said: “Concerts such as ours are costly. We need all the help we can get. Join the choir, become a patron and – this is vital – come to our concerts.
“Today the choice of what to watch or listen to is endless – and we can do it at any time we fancy. It’ll be there whether we switch on or not. But our concerts are one-offs. We need support to survive. Use it or lose it, as the cliché goes.
“But enough doom and gloom. I’m really looking forward to rehearsing the Brahms. It’s wonderful music, truly wonderful. We are singing in English, which is how Brahms wanted the work performed in Britain. He wanted the text to be understood - and an interesting text it is. Spiritual rather than specifically Christian, Brahms toyed with the idea of calling the work a Humanist Requiem. This is great music for everyone.”