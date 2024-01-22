Mozart’s ‘Great’ C minor Mass really is well named.
One of the composer’s finest works, it is an outstanding choral masterpiece, featuring superb solo arias for soprano and mezzo- soprano – up there in the same league as Mozart’s great operatic showpieces.
And showpieces they are, written to showcase the talents of Constanza Weber, the brilliant soprano, soon to become the composer’s wife.
Taking centre stage at Aberystwyth Arts Centre for a performance of the mass by Aberystwyth Choral Society on Saturday, 27 January will be soprano Claire Wild.
Among the country’s leading soloists, Claire returns to take the role following her outstanding performance of Mozart’s Exultate Jubilate with the society a couple of years ago.
Also returning is mezzo-soprano Angharad Lyddon, a firm favourite with the choir and with audiences, and one of the few mezzos comfortable with the part’s extended range.
Tenor Stephen Anthony Brown (Elijah, The Creation) is another welcome returnee, while baritone Peter Grevatt makes his Aberystwyth debut. A top-notch line-up for a very special performance. Why special?
This is the first time this choir – or probably any in Aberystwyth’s history - has performed this Mozart mass.
Many choirs fight shy of its taxing musical demand, but the singers have truly risen to the challenge.
Numbers are certainly well up, partly thanks to many young student voices joining this year.
Everyone has had a truly great time getting to grips with the complex score.
With west Wales’ professionally based orchestra, Sinfonia Cambrensis, also on stage, this is going to be a great night of superb music.
The superb music won’t be Mozart’s alone. The concert starts with one of the most familiar of Baroque trumpet-tunes, the Prelude to Charpentier’s Te Deum - signature tune of the European Broadcasting Union for over 60 years.
This time, though, it won’t be heralding the Eurovision Song Contest but the full Charpentier Te Deum. Composed for the French court in the late 17th century, it is wonderfully vital, tuneful music – and another first for the society.
Conductor David Russell Hulme said: "Aberystwyth Choral Society is something very special - the only choir presenting the choral-orchestral repertoire in full-scale performances in this part of the world.
"Nothing compares with the experience of hearing a great choir, a fine orchestra and top-notch professional soloists in full flight.
"Come along to the concert. Support the group. Keep this wonderful repertoire alive."
The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the arts centre.