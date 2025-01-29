The Apex Singers will make their Wales debut in Aberystwyth.
The critically acclaimed vocal ensemble bring their signature sound to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday, 2 March, at 4pm, for a special concert of unaccompanied vocal music.
The eight-part vocal ensemble is renowned for their bespoke acappella arrangements of traditional folk songs from around the world.
Blending tradition with innovation, The Apex Singers deliver stunning harmonies and fresh interpretations of folk music, captivating audiences wherever they perform.
Their live performance of ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ at Hallé St Michael’s earned them the Outstanding Live Video prize at the 2023 A Cappella Video Awards.
Their studio albums, ‘Hiraeth’ (2020) and ‘Stravaig’ (2022), have also received critical acclaim, winning two Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards for Best Folk/World Album and Best Classical / Traditional Song.
One of The Apex Singers’ most popular tracks is their arrangement of the Welsh folk song Dacw ‘Nghariad from their debut album Hiraeth.
This arrangement is regularly featured on Linda Griffiths’ BBC Radio Cymru show and remains a highlight of the group’s live performances.
Their upcoming concert at Aberystwyth Arts Centre marks a special occasion—the Welsh premiere of this arrangement.
The program will also include folk songs and stories from around the world, along with a selection of original compositions.
The Apex Singers are passionate about collaborating with choirs through outreach, workshops, and concerts, and they hope this event will provide an opportunity to connect with the local singing community.
In addition to standard concessions, a special 20 per cent discount is available for group bookings of 10 or more. Tickets are available now, and they encourage choirs and community groups to take advantage of this special offer and join them for an unforgettable evening of vocal music.
For tickets and more information, visit www.theapexsingers.com/aberystwyth.